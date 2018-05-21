Exclusive
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
Today
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 may 2018
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Carats.io GDX diamond trading index listed on Investing.com
GDX is the first diamond trading index of its kind, based on the daily trading data on Get-Diamonds.com, the Israeli diamond industry's official B2B trading site.
Carats.io is issuing the first digital coin backed by diamonds that combines the stability of diamonds with the liquidity of cryptocurrency. The coin, CARAT, is 100% redeemable for diamonds because it is backed by real certified diamonds, audited by international accounting firm Ernst & Young.
Investing.com is a leading global financial portal that provides news, analysis, technical data and financial tools for investors in global financial markets.
Carats.io CEO Avishai Shoushan said, “Carats.io aims to commoditize the diamond industry in order to open it up to financial investors. The GDX is our way of achieving that goal. We are happy to see that the traditional financial community is adopting our index.”
To tokenize diamonds, Carats.io uses state-of-the-art Big Data and blockchain technologies. Its proprietary Diamond Pricing Algorithm (DPA) compares individual diamond grades to daily market conditions, based on not less than 14 diamond parameters. The DPA has been deployed so far on over $11 billion worth of diamonds.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished