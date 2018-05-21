Carats.io GDX diamond trading index listed on Investing.com

Today

With the listing of GDX on Investing.com, Carats.io is creating the first-ever viable secondary market for diamond commerce.GDX is the first diamond trading index of its kind, based on the daily trading data on Get-Diamonds.com, the Israeli diamond industry's official B2B trading site.Carats.io is issuing the first digital coin backed by diamonds that combines the stability of diamonds with the liquidity of cryptocurrency. The coin, CARAT, is 100% redeemable for diamonds because it is backed by real certified diamonds, audited by international accounting firm Ernst & Young.Investing.com is a leading global financial portal that provides news, analysis, technical data and financial tools for investors in global financial markets.Carats.io CEO Avishai Shoushan said, “Carats.io aims to commoditize the diamond industry in order to open it up to financial investors. The GDX is our way of achieving that goal. We are happy to see that the traditional financial community is adopting our index.”To tokenize diamonds, Carats.io uses state-of-the-art Big Data and blockchain technologies. Its proprietary Diamond Pricing Algorithm (DPA) compares individual diamond grades to daily market conditions, based on not less than 14 diamond parameters. The DPA has been deployed so far on over $11 billion worth of diamonds.