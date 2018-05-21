Signet Jewelers to join pilot of De Beers-led blockchain platform

Signet Jewelers, the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewellery, will become the first retailer to join the pilot of De Beers-led blockchain platform, Tracr.

The diamond giant said in a statement that the move would allow Tracr to complete the first digital link all the way from diamond production through to retail.

“We are delighted to welcome Signet to the Tracr pilot programme. Tracr is focussed on bringing the benefits of blockchain technology to the full diamond value chain - providing consumers with confidence, the trade with increased efficiency and lower costs, and lenders to the industry with greater visibility,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“Signet has deep insights into the needs of consumers, and our collaboration will ensure that consumers remain the focus of Tracr.”

Tracr, being developed by De Beers with support from BCG Digital Ventures, was expected to launch later this year.

De Beers said early this month that it had successfully tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain on Tracr, marking the first time a diamond’s journey has been digitally-tracked from mine to retail.

Signet Jewelers chief executive Virginia Drosos said responsible sourcing of diamonds had always been an integral part of the company’s corporate ethos.

“We are joining the Tracr pilot because we believe the project not only has strong potential to facilitate increased transparency and confidence within the industry, but it can also foster much-needed digital transformation,” she said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



