Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 may 2018
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
Chow Tai Fook to use blockchain technology for ‘T MARK’ diamond brand
This innovative service will first be piloted in selected Chow Tai Fook stores in Hong Kong before expanding to other locations at the end of 2018.
Kent Wong, Chow Tai Fook managing director, said “We are very proud of our cooperation with GIA which gives our customers additional assurance and transparency, and the opportunity to have both diamond grading and diamond traceability information at their fingertips. This is an important industry breakthrough and adds a new chapter to the customer experience.”
Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer, said: “Securely linking T MARK customers to their diamond’s grading information through the use of blockchain is an important step to enhance consumer trust.
The initiative was developed with leading blockchain solutions provider Everledger and is secured by the IBM Blockchain Platform. Leanne Kemp, Everledger-CEO said, “We are delighted to be working with two industry giants to provide assurance for customers through our pioneering work with blockchain technology for the diamond industry. This is a great result of more than two years of work and we look forward to continue delivering business and customer benefits for the entire industry.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished