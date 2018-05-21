Chow Tai Fook to use blockchain technology for ‘T MARK’ diamond brand

Clients of Chow Tai Fook’s diamond brand, CHOW TAI FOOK T MARK (T MARK), will receive a permanent and immutable blockchain record of their diamond’s GIA grading information.

This innovative service will first be piloted in selected Chow Tai Fook stores in Hong Kong before expanding to other locations at the end of 2018.

Kent Wong, Chow Tai Fook managing director, said “We are very proud of our cooperation with GIA which gives our customers additional assurance and transparency, and the opportunity to have both diamond grading and diamond traceability information at their fingertips. This is an important industry breakthrough and adds a new chapter to the customer experience.”

Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer, said: “Securely linking T MARK customers to their diamond’s grading information through the use of blockchain is an important step to enhance consumer trust.

The initiative was developed with leading blockchain solutions provider Everledger and is secured by the IBM Blockchain Platform. Leanne Kemp, Everledger-CEO said, “We are delighted to be working with two industry giants to provide assurance for customers through our pioneering work with blockchain technology for the diamond industry. This is a great result of more than two years of work and we look forward to continue delivering business and customer benefits for the entire industry.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





