Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 may 2018
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
Petra Diamonds to raise $178 mln to cut debt
The company’s net debt was $622 million at the end of March.
Petra’s cash flow generation had been impaired by a combination of factors, which included a strike action in South Africa, a strong Rand, delay in bringing the new plant at Cullinan on stream and an embargo on diamond exports from Tanzania.
"By improving the group's financial and operational flexibility, the board believes this rights issue is in the best interest of its shareholders, positioning Petra to reap the benefits of this capital intensive phase by moving the focus to cost efficient production from the new undiluted mining blocks, with a reduced capital spend profile,” said Petra chief executive Johan Dippenaar.
Investors would receive five shares for every eight they currently hold at 40 pence each, said Petra.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished