Petra Diamonds to raise $178 mln to cut debt

Petra Diamonds, which has mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania, has launched a $178 million rights issue to settle part of its swelling debt.

The company’s net debt was $622 million at the end of March.

Petra’s cash flow generation had been impaired by a combination of factors, which included a strike action in South Africa, a strong Rand, delay in bringing the new plant at Cullinan on stream and an embargo on diamond exports from Tanzania.

"By improving the group's financial and operational flexibility, the board believes this rights issue is in the best interest of its shareholders, positioning Petra to reap the benefits of this capital intensive phase by moving the focus to cost efficient production from the new undiluted mining blocks, with a reduced capital spend profile,” said Petra chief executive Johan Dippenaar.

Investors would receive five shares for every eight they currently hold at 40 pence each, said Petra.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



