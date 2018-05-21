Mugabe a no show at parly diamond probe

Zimbabwe former president Robert Mugabe, who was expected to give oral evidence about Marange diamond revenue pillaged during his rule, was not present as the committee met to start the hearing on Wednesday morning.

The parliamentary committee on mines chairperson Temba Mliswa was quoted by New Zimbabwe.com as saying that summoning Mugabe to attend the hearing at 9am was “a bit too early” for a 94-year old.

“We have resolved to write to former president Cde RG Mugabe to appear before us on Monday at 2pm,” he said.

“The committee is cognisant of the fact that 9am was a bit too early to ask the former president to be here…we don’t expect not to get any cooperation from him. Parliament has the power to summon anyone and I don’t think we would want to do that.”

Mugabe claimed in 2016 that the country got only $2 billion from about $15 billion realised from the sale of diamonds since mining began in Marange in 2006.

Reuters cited an unnamed parliament official close to the issue as saying earlier this week that it was unlikely Mugabe would appear before the committee because this was opposed by some influential ruling ZANU-PF politicians.

“They are saying they do not want their old man to be embarrassed especially by the opposition members of parliament. It will not happen,” the official was quoted as saying.

The interviews of former ministers, police and intelligence chiefs by the same committee were open to the public.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



