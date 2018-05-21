Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 may 2018
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
Mugabe a no show at parly diamond probe
The parliamentary committee on mines chairperson Temba Mliswa was quoted by New Zimbabwe.com as saying that summoning Mugabe to attend the hearing at 9am was “a bit too early” for a 94-year old.
“We have resolved to write to former president Cde RG Mugabe to appear before us on Monday at 2pm,” he said.
“The committee is cognisant of the fact that 9am was a bit too early to ask the former president to be here…we don’t expect not to get any cooperation from him. Parliament has the power to summon anyone and I don’t think we would want to do that.”
Mugabe claimed in 2016 that the country got only $2 billion from about $15 billion realised from the sale of diamonds since mining began in Marange in 2006.
Reuters cited an unnamed parliament official close to the issue as saying earlier this week that it was unlikely Mugabe would appear before the committee because this was opposed by some influential ruling ZANU-PF politicians.
“They are saying they do not want their old man to be embarrassed especially by the opposition members of parliament. It will not happen,” the official was quoted as saying.
The interviews of former ministers, police and intelligence chiefs by the same committee were open to the public.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished