Mountain Province Diamonds completed the Kennady North winter exploration program

Image credit: Mountain Province

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the completion of the winter drilling program at their Kennady North Project. The 100%-owned Kennady North Project was recently acquired through a business combination with Kennady Diamonds Inc.Three drill rigs have been active on the program, with one drill dedicated to delineation drilling on Faraday 2, a second drill dedicated to geotechnical drilling on the Faraday kimberlites, and the third drill testing exploration targets within the Kelvin-Faraday Corridor. A total of 38 drill holes were completed for a program total of 6,826 metres.Dr. Tom McCandless, former director and qualified person for Kennady Diamonds and now technical advisor to Mountain Province, commented, “The goal of the Faraday geotechnical program was to complete drilling that will advance the Faraday kimberlites from a scoping-level to a pre-feasibility level of confidence in terms of geotechnical analysis. In this respect the program was very successful, with all of the planned drill holes and associated geotechnical surveys, ground water sampling and other required testwork completed.”Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué JV, located in Canada's Northwest Territories.