Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 may 2018
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
Fitch revises ALROSA’s outlook to positive; affirms at ‘BB+’
ALROSA plays the leading role in the rough diamond market globally, has robust cost position, sustained deleveraging and adequate liquidity.
ALROSA’s ‘BB+’ SCP is underpinned by a strong business profile and by our expectations that the deleveraging achieved since end-2016 will be sustained over 2018-2020, as stated by Fitch Ratings.
In Q1 2018, ALROSA's rough diamond sales grew by 43% qoq to 13.4 million carats. ALROSA’s Q1 2018 revenue rose to RUB 96 bn, driven by an improved product mix and higher average selling prices.
“ALROSA's excellent financial performance in Q1 2018 is largely due to improved market conditions, which we were able to fully benefit from, and stringent cost control,” – said Sergey Ivanov, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Committee at ALROSA.