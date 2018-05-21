Fitch revises ALROSA’s outlook to positive; affirms at ‘BB+’

The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has improved ALROSA’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating Outlook from stable to positive, affirming it at ‘BB+’, according to the press note from the company.

ALROSA plays the leading role in the rough diamond market globally, has robust cost position, sustained deleveraging and adequate liquidity.

ALROSA’s ‘BB+’ SCP is underpinned by a strong business profile and by our expectations that the deleveraging achieved since end-2016 will be sustained over 2018-2020, as stated by Fitch Ratings.

In Q1 2018, ALROSA's rough diamond sales grew by 43% qoq to 13.4 million carats. ALROSA’s Q1 2018 revenue rose to RUB 96 bn, driven by an improved product mix and higher average selling prices.

“ALROSA's excellent financial performance in Q1 2018 is largely due to improved market conditions, which we were able to fully benefit from, and stringent cost control,” – said Sergey Ivanov, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Committee at ALROSA.