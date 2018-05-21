ICA President to be on IBC Shenzhen's Board of Directors

Today

Image credit: ICA

Following the recently signed MOU between IBC and the ICA, Clement Sabbagh, ICA President, has been invited to sit on the Board of Directors of the initiative of IBC Shenzhen’s “One Belt One Road” project, says a press note from ICA.Sabbagh participated in the launch event of this project in Shenzhen, where he made a presentation on the challenges, opportunities and business possibilities of the international gems and jewelry industry as well as the potential of future trading in the Shenzhen free zone.The ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative, also known as the ‘Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road’ or more recently the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ is a development strategy proposed by the Chinese government that focuses on connectivity and cooperation between Eurasian countries, primarily the People's Republic of China , the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt , and the ocean-going Maritime Silk Road.