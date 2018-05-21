ZCDC recovers 23 ct gem-quality diamond in Marange

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has recovered a 23 carat gem quality diamond and a 65 carat near-gem stone from its Marange operations, according to a local media report.

Company chief executive Morris Mpofu said the recovery of the large stones underscore the large stone potential of the Marange diamond fields.

“We are pleased to announce the recovery of some large diamonds from our flagship operations in the Chiadzwa area,” he was quoted as saying by the Sunday Mail.

“The latest and largest recoveries include a 23 carat gem quality stone, a 65 carat near-gem quality stone…”

Mpofu said ZCDC was studying the emplacement, occurrence, characteristics and distribution of the large diamonds, through geological drilling and sampling led by chief geologist Owen Chihota.

The chief geologist was said to have indicated that the large conglomerate clasts of more than 10cm in size had been observed in the basal conglomerate in the Marange basin.

“Where there are troughs within the basement profile, the conglomerate is typically of large clast sizes. As a basic rule, the larger the clasts the larger the diamonds,” said Mpofu.

“ZCDC expects to find large diamonds within the basin; larger diamonds would settle in similar depositional environments as the larger mature clasts.”

ZCDC was planning to commission a 450 tonnes of ore per hour conglomerate plant to recover large diamonds.

“Large diamonds will occur given the geological formation but will not be recovered if appropriate recovery technology is not installed,” he said.

“If you don’t seek to find it you don’t find it, but may even break it (the large diamond).”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished