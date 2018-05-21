Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 may 2018
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
ZCDC recovers 23 ct gem-quality diamond in Marange
Company chief executive Morris Mpofu said the recovery of the large stones underscore the large stone potential of the Marange diamond fields.
“We are pleased to announce the recovery of some large diamonds from our flagship operations in the Chiadzwa area,” he was quoted as saying by the Sunday Mail.
“The latest and largest recoveries include a 23 carat gem quality stone, a 65 carat near-gem quality stone…”
Mpofu said ZCDC was studying the emplacement, occurrence, characteristics and distribution of the large diamonds, through geological drilling and sampling led by chief geologist Owen Chihota.
The chief geologist was said to have indicated that the large conglomerate clasts of more than 10cm in size had been observed in the basal conglomerate in the Marange basin.
“Where there are troughs within the basement profile, the conglomerate is typically of large clast sizes. As a basic rule, the larger the clasts the larger the diamonds,” said Mpofu.
“ZCDC expects to find large diamonds within the basin; larger diamonds would settle in similar depositional environments as the larger mature clasts.”
ZCDC was planning to commission a 450 tonnes of ore per hour conglomerate plant to recover large diamonds.
“Large diamonds will occur given the geological formation but will not be recovered if appropriate recovery technology is not installed,” he said.
“If you don’t seek to find it you don’t find it, but may even break it (the large diamond).”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished