Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

21 may 2018

Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear

Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...

14 may 2018

GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry

Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...

07 may 2018

Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers

De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...

03 may 2018

Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve

Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...

23 april 2018

IEG presented details about its project to upgrade and expand Fiera di Vicenza

Today
News

The Italian Exhibition Group presented in Vicenza comprehensive details about its project to upgrade and expand the city's Exhibition Centre (Fiera di Vicenza).
The Italian Exhibition Group will invest 35 million euro in the renovation and development of Hall 2 at the Exhibition Centre, in line with the Industrial Plan approved by the IEG Board.
The reconstructed Hall 2, which will be built on two levels instead of the current five, will be equipped with functional and sustainable technologies that will allow IEG to host more numerous and more diverse types of events, with particular attention being paid to meeting the needs and development of shows linked to the gold and jewellery industry, and especially VICENZAORO.
Vicenza is today considered an international hub of indispensable importance for the jewellery world, with the  VICENZAORO shows serving as the leading platforms for high-end brands, as well as for the most skilled and qualified producers of gold and other jewellery products.
The next major jewellery show in Vicenza will be VICENZAORO September (VOS), which is scheduled to run September 22 to September 26, 2018.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

