IEG presented details about its project to upgrade and expand Fiera di Vicenza

Today

The Italian Exhibition Group presented in Vicenza comprehensive details about its project to upgrade and expand the city's Exhibition Centre (Fiera di Vicenza).

The Italian Exhibition Group will invest 35 million euro in the renovation and development of Hall 2 at the Exhibition Centre, in line with the Industrial Plan approved by the IEG Board.

The reconstructed Hall 2, which will be built on two levels instead of the current five, will be equipped with functional and sustainable technologies that will allow IEG to host more numerous and more diverse types of events, with particular attention being paid to meeting the needs and development of shows linked to the gold and jewellery industry, and especially VICENZAORO.

Vicenza is today considered an international hub of indispensable importance for the jewellery world, with the VICENZAORO shows serving as the leading platforms for high-end brands, as well as for the most skilled and qualified producers of gold and other jewellery products.

The next major jewellery show in Vicenza will be VICENZAORO September (VOS), which is scheduled to run September 22 to September 26, 2018.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

