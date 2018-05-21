Israel to hold diamond auction at JCK Las Vegas

The Israeli Diamond Industry will again be among the largest international exhibitors at the JCK Las Vegas show during June 1-4, 2018.

This year, in a first, the Israel Diamond Pavilion will hold a diamond auction, featuring special stones offered by Israeli exhibitors at very attractive prices. The goods will be on view at the pavilion and bids accepted from June 1 - 3. Progress on the bidding will be shown on screens located within the pavilion.

IDI Chairman Boaz Moldawsky said, “We are looking forward to a very good show this year at JCK Las Vegas. There is a growing demand from our U.S. clients and that is very encouraging. The United States is our largest market for polished diamonds and we are optimistic that we will continue to lead in this market,” he said.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

