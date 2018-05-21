Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 may 2018
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
ALROSA continues to divest its non-core assets
The sale of Maretiom Investments Limited and Velarion Investments Limited has become the biggest transaction. They were sold during an open auction in February for 30.3 bn roubles. Not taking these two companies into account, actual revenues from selling of ALROSA’s non-core assets in QI were 106.2 mn roubles.
“The selling of non-core assets is according to the schedule. During the first three months of the year ALROSA divested two controlled legal entities, 20 real estates and ground areas, 37 objects under construction and 14 objects of housing stock in Udachny, Mirny and Orel,” said Adviser to ALROSA’s CEO, Konstantin Mashinskiy.
The program of non-core asset disposition is approved by ALROSA’s Supervisory Board. Its realization is expected to have a positive impact on economic efficiency of ALROSA Group and on the quality of management. It will enable the management of the company to focus on the development of ALROSA’s core diamond business. It is planned to divest 715 non-core ALROSA’s assets by 2021.