ALROSA continues to divest its non-core assets

Today

ALROSA summarized the results of the program of its non-core asset disposition in QI, 2018. In January-March the company divested 68 assets, liquidated 1 and granted 4 objects. Actual revenues from sales exceeded 30.4 bn roubles.

The sale of Maretiom Investments Limited and Velarion Investments Limited has become the biggest transaction. They were sold during an open auction in February for 30.3 bn roubles. Not taking these two companies into account, actual revenues from selling of ALROSA’s non-core assets in QI were 106.2 mn roubles.

“The selling of non-core assets is according to the schedule. During the first three months of the year ALROSA divested two controlled legal entities, 20 real estates and ground areas, 37 objects under construction and 14 objects of housing stock in Udachny, Mirny and Orel,” said Adviser to ALROSA’s CEO, Konstantin Mashinskiy.

The program of non-core asset disposition is approved by ALROSA’s Supervisory Board. Its realization is expected to have a positive impact on economic efficiency of ALROSA Group and on the quality of management. It will enable the management of the company to focus on the development of ALROSA’s core diamond business. It is planned to divest 715 non-core ALROSA’s assets by 2021.