Date set for Mugabe parly grilling about diamond corruption – but will he attend?

Today

A Zimbabwe parliament committee has finally summoned former president Robert Mugabe to give evidence on Wednesday about Marange diamond revenue, which was pillaged during his rule.

"Subject to confirmation, oral evidence from His Excellency, the former president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, comrade RG Mugabe, on diamond mining revenues," reads a parliamentary notice seen by AFP.

The oral evidence had been set for May 9, but it later emerged that the speaker of the House of Assembly was allegedly not willing to have Mugabe, 94, appear before the committee.

AFP said Mugabe, who was ousted from office in November after a brief military takeover, has not commented on whether he will appear before the committee.

Mugabe claimed in 2016 that the country got only $2 billion from about $15 billion realised from the sale of diamonds since mining began in Marange in 2006.

The parliament committee chairperson Temba Mliswa was also quoted by local media as saying that they are open to interview Mugabe at his house or in camera.

The interviews of former ministers, police and intelligence chiefs by the same committee were open to the public.

Meanwhile, Reuters cited an unnamed parliament official close to the issue as saying that it was unlikely Mugabe would appear before the committee because this was opposed by some influential ruling ZANU-PF politicians.

“They are saying they do not want their old man to be embarrassed especially by the opposition members of parliament. It will not happen,” the official said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



