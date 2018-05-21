Login
Mirny to hold job fair involving leading organizations from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and regions of Far Eastern Federal District on May 31

Today
News

The organizer of the Job Fair is the Agency for Human Capital Development in the Far East together with ALROSA,  the Administration of “Mirny Region” Municipality and the Labour Exchanges. The Fair will be held to provide Mirny and Mirny Region’s citizens, in particular the workers of mothballed Mir Mine, with employment assistance.
Yakutskenergo, Rosneftegaz, Seligdar’s Gold, Surgutneftegaz, Taas-Juriyah Neftegazodobycha, Udachny Mining Division and AHCD, representing job offers of the Far East, confirmed the participation in the fair. The Labour Exchanges will provide the participants with a number of job offers from Yakutia’s employers. Other companies are also expected to present their job offers. During the Fair the applicants will be assisted in finding a job and will have opportunity to have an interview for the job.
Mirny Region’s educational institutions will also take part in the Job Fair. The participants will be able to learn more about the training programme schedules and enroll in some courses.
Alina Patzianskaya, ALROSa’s vice-Head of Department – Head of Management Department, said, “We hold the Job Fair not for the first time. Last December ALROSA together with AHCD held suchlike event rather successfully. As a result, some workers were employed by Kolmar. We are very happy that we have good feedback on such events from the citizens of the region. People can choose a profession in one of the leading companies by objectively estimating their competitiveness and submit their candidature to several employers at a time. Udachny Mining Division is very perspective in this respect. It is looking for people to work at its Verkhnyaya Muna deposit. We expect that this Job Fair will become one of the key events in terms of employment of the region’s citizens.”
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at community center “Almaz”.    

