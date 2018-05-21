Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
Forevermark launches new store focused on millennials in China
Stephen Lussier Image credit: Forevermark
Pioneering a new retail concept, Libert’aimeTM by Forevermark is designed to appeal to the 420 mn millennials in China though an omnichannel model that offers a contemporary, highly interactive and engaging consumer experience online that is designed to appeal to Millennial preferences. The physical store too includes a number of innovative, digital experiences, including a 3D diamond wall and a ‘Magic Mirror’, ‘Diamond Bar’ and ‘Spectacular Diamonds’ area containing fancy-cut and multi-diamond pieces.
Stephen Lussier, CEO, Forevermark, said: “We are delighted to be launching an exciting new retail concept in China, Libert’aimeTM by Forevermark, which brings together an innovative in-store offering with online and social channels to provide customers with a highly engaging and personalised buying experience. Forevermark will still continue to focus on its classic bridal and non-bridal collections with our valued Forevermark retail partners, while Libert’aimeTM by Forevermark will concentrate on providing a complementary offer to excite Millennials.”
