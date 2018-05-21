Forevermark launches new store focused on millennials in China

Today

Stephen Lussier Image credit: Forevermark

Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, has announced the launch of Libert’aimeTM by Forevermark, a new flagship store at HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai. The opening marks the 1,000th Forevermark store in China, and comes as the brand celebrates its 10-year anniversary in the country.Pioneering a new retail concept, Libert’aimeTM by Forevermark is designed to appeal to the 420 mn millennials in China though an omnichannel model that offers a contemporary, highly interactive and engaging consumer experience online that is designed to appeal to Millennial preferences. The physical store too includes a number of innovative, digital experiences, including a 3D diamond wall and a ‘Magic Mirror’, ‘Diamond Bar’ and ‘Spectacular Diamonds’ area containing fancy-cut and multi-diamond pieces.Stephen Lussier, CEO, Forevermark, said: “We are delighted to be launching an exciting new retail concept in China, Libert’aimeTM by Forevermark, which brings together an innovative in-store offering with online and social channels to provide customers with a highly engaging and personalised buying experience. Forevermark will still continue to focus on its classic bridal and non-bridal collections with our valued Forevermark retail partners, while Libert’aimeTM by Forevermark will concentrate on providing a complementary offer to excite Millennials.”