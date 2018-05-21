US consumers: Only natural diamonds are ‘real’

Today

Harris Poll Research

Image credit: DPA

Americans do not consider diamonds created in a factory to be real diamonds. New national survey shows consumers recognize only natural diamonds as the real deal, says a press note from DPA.The results of the survey which was released on May 21, 2018 by the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) and The Harris Poll revealed that nearly 68 percent said that synthetic diamonds are not real because they are not natural, nor from the earth, or because they are made by people. Just about 16 percent Americans said that a diamond created in a factory is real.DPA Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Lieberherr said, “Diamonds are billion-year-old treasures of the Earth that came to us very, very slowly, which makes them uniquely meaningful in today’s on-demand world. These results are important, and confirm what our consumers tell us: ‘Real Matters’—a perspective shared across generations and one that cannot be replicated in a matter of weeks. The makers of synthetic diamonds calling their products ‘real’ not only goes against the spirit of existing terminology standards, in opposition of consumer belief, but they are also creating confusion in the marketplace.”The new survey adds to the DPA’s much larger body of research, which aims to help the industry better understand consumers, trends and perceptions around diamonds. On behalf of DPA, 360 Market Reach conducts a national survey on “Diamond Attitudes and Usage” every six months with US millennials who have acquired a diamond over the prior 24 months. Among these consumers, consideration of synthetic diamonds has remained stable over the last year, at 70 percent. However, since the last survey, a diminishing number of consumers would consider synthetic diamonds for milestones such as engagements, birthdays or the birth of a child, “pointing to a growing consumer realization that synthetic diamonds lack value,” said Lieberherr. The implications of both studies, in combination with independent diamond industry analyst Paul Ziminsky’s latest findings show that prices of laboratory-grown diamonds have been falling rapidly and natural diamonds have increased over the last year.“Laboratory-grown diamonds are already distinguished from natural diamonds in terms of their origin, impurities and growth structures, and their financial and emotional worth. Simply put, they will never deliver on the promise of a real diamond precisely because they are not natural. And now we are witnessing their separation from diamonds in the marketplace as they find their inevitable place in the fashion jewelry market,” said Lieberherr.