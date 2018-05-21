Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 may 2018
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
US consumers: Only natural diamonds are ‘real’
The results of the survey which was released on May 21, 2018 by the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) and The Harris Poll revealed that nearly 68 percent said that synthetic diamonds are not real because they are not natural, nor from the earth, or because they are made by people. Just about 16 percent Americans said that a diamond created in a factory is real.
DPA Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Lieberherr said, “Diamonds are billion-year-old treasures of the Earth that came to us very, very slowly, which makes them uniquely meaningful in today’s on-demand world. These results are important, and confirm what our consumers tell us: ‘Real Matters’—a perspective shared across generations and one that cannot be replicated in a matter of weeks. The makers of synthetic diamonds calling their products ‘real’ not only goes against the spirit of existing terminology standards, in opposition of consumer belief, but they are also creating confusion in the marketplace.”
The new survey adds to the DPA’s much larger body of research, which aims to help the industry better understand consumers, trends and perceptions around diamonds. On behalf of DPA, 360 Market Reach conducts a national survey on “Diamond Attitudes and Usage” every six months with US millennials who have acquired a diamond over the prior 24 months. Among these consumers, consideration of synthetic diamonds has remained stable over the last year, at 70 percent. However, since the last survey, a diminishing number of consumers would consider synthetic diamonds for milestones such as engagements, birthdays or the birth of a child, “pointing to a growing consumer realization that synthetic diamonds lack value,” said Lieberherr. The implications of both studies, in combination with independent diamond industry analyst Paul Ziminsky’s latest findings show that prices of laboratory-grown diamonds have been falling rapidly and natural diamonds have increased over the last year.
“Laboratory-grown diamonds are already distinguished from natural diamonds in terms of their origin, impurities and growth structures, and their financial and emotional worth. Simply put, they will never deliver on the promise of a real diamond precisely because they are not natural. And now we are witnessing their separation from diamonds in the marketplace as they find their inevitable place in the fashion jewelry market,” said Lieberherr.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished