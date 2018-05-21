Lucapa recovers 25 ct yellow gem diamond at Mothae

Today

Lucapa Diamond said it has recovered a 25 carat yellow gem diamond from its 70 percent-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.The diamond was recovered from the Neck Zone of the Mothae kimberlite, which was not part of the current 1 million-carat plus JORC resource.“The diamond was recovered within the first two days of trial processing through the bulk sampling plant after recent efficiency and security modifications,” it said in a statement.“Following sign off of the modifications, Mothae will commence processing three 50,000 tonne bulk samples of kimberlite material from the Neck, North and South East Zones, with the aim of adding to the JORC resource and the mine life.”It said other 5-carat plus diamond recovered from the first two days of trial processing of material from the Neck Zone included a 6 carat diamond.Meanwhile, Lucapa said construction of the new 150 tonne per hour treatment plant with XRT large diamond recovery technology continued on schedule for commercial production in the second half of the year.