Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 may 2018
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
Lucapa recovers 25 ct yellow gem diamond at Mothae
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
The diamond was recovered from the Neck Zone of the Mothae kimberlite, which was not part of the current 1 million-carat plus JORC resource.
“The diamond was recovered within the first two days of trial processing through the bulk sampling plant after recent efficiency and security modifications,” it said in a statement.
“Following sign off of the modifications, Mothae will commence processing three 50,000 tonne bulk samples of kimberlite material from the Neck, North and South East Zones, with the aim of adding to the JORC resource and the mine life.”
It said other 5-carat plus diamond recovered from the first two days of trial processing of material from the Neck Zone included a 6 carat diamond.
Meanwhile, Lucapa said construction of the new 150 tonne per hour treatment plant with XRT large diamond recovery technology continued on schedule for commercial production in the second half of the year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished