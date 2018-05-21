Richemont announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2018

Today

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2018.

According to the company, sales increased by 3% at actual rates and by 8% at constant rates to € 10 979 million. Excluding the impact of exceptional inventory buy-backs, sales grew by 7% at constant rates.

RICHEMONT registered strong overall retail performance reflecting solid jewellery and watch sales and double digit growth in mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea and Macau.

Operating profit grew by 5%; operating expenses rose by 2% excluding prior year’s real estate gain. Strong generation of cash flow from operations: increase of € 827 million to € 2 723 million.

“An improved macroeconomic environment, steady progress on Richemont’s transformation agenda and a mixed currency environment marked the year under review,” Johann Rupert, chairman Richemont SA, said.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

