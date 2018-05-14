Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Yesterday
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
ALROSA reopens office in New York and successfully holds the first auction
The auction was held in the period from April 23 to May 11. In total, 50 companies from world’s largest diamond trading centers, including 7 firms from the USA and 43 from Belgium, India, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, took part in it.
The company sold 63 lots with a total weight of 1040 carats for USD $10.38 million.
“We are glad to reopen ALROSA’s office in New York and now are forming its team. The results of the last auction show that American customers are also happy about this circumstance, because it is important for them to purchase high-quality rough with guaranteed origin. We brought standard color assortment to the auction in New York and sold it with a good premium to the starting price. We saw a strong interest, primarily from American diamond manufacturers. I'm sure that those who did not have opportunity to take part this time will definitely do it next time,” told Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA.
In October 2018, ALROSA plans to hold another auction in New York for the sale of large diamonds weighing over 10.8 carats, as well as a large-scale tender to sell polished diamonds of its own manufacture.
The United States is the world's largest market for the consumption of diamond jewelry. The ALROSA office in New York was opened in 2006, but since 2016, it has not been operating for organizational reasons.
ALROSA's trading offices are also located in the world's major centers of diamond trade: Antwerp, Hong Kong, Dubai, Ramat Gan. There is also a representative office in Mumbai.