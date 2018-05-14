De Beers fourth sightholder sale rakes in $550 mln

Today

Image credit: De Beers Group

De Beers has raked in $550 million from its fourth rough diamonds sales cycle of the year compared with the previous cycle’s $524 million or $522 million, a year earlier.Company chief executive Bruce Cleaver said the growth in sales was due to solid demand for diamond jewellery.“In the fourth sales cycle of the year we saw robust demand for De Beers’ rough diamonds, reflecting continued strong demand for diamond jewellery, especially from American consumers as we head towards the important JCK Las Vegas trade show at the start of June,” he said.Bloomberg recently reported that De Beers had allegedly increased rough diamond prices by about 1 percent at the fourth sight amid a record demand.The diamond group’s two previous sights had also registered gains of 1 percent to 2 percent.