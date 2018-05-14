Login
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

Yesterday

Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear

Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...

14 may 2018

GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry

Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...

07 may 2018

Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers

De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...

03 may 2018

Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve

Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...

23 april 2018

De Beers fourth sightholder sale rakes in $550 mln

Today
News
De Beers has raked in $550 million from its fourth rough diamonds sales cycle of the year compared with the previous cycle’s $524 million or $522 million, a year earlier.

news_22052018_debeers.png
Image credit: De Beers Group


Company chief executive Bruce Cleaver said the growth in sales was due to solid demand for diamond jewellery.
“In the fourth sales cycle of the year we saw robust demand for De Beers’ rough diamonds, reflecting continued strong demand for diamond jewellery, especially from American consumers as we head towards the important JCK Las Vegas trade show at the start of June,” he said.
Bloomberg recently reported that De Beers had allegedly increased rough diamond prices by about 1 percent at the fourth sight amid a record demand.
The diamond group’s two previous sights had also registered gains of 1 percent to 2 percent.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Comments

