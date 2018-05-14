Login
Gem Diamonds recovers ninth +100 ct stone since January

Gem Diamonds has recovered a 115 carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from its 70 percent-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

It said in a statement Tuesday that the latest recovery was its ninth diamond of over 100 carats recovered this year, which dwarfs the total number of diamonds of over 100 carats recovered in 2017.
The Lesotho Legend, a high-quality 910 carat, D Colour Type IIa diamond, recovered on 15 January and sold on 12 March for $40 million was the largest diamond recovered to date at the Letšeng mine.
Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick recently said the frequency of large diamond recoveries was due to the ongoing technical improvements made at the Letšeng mine.
The company produced 111,811 carats in 2017, a 3 percent growth from 108, 206 carats realised, a year earlier.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

