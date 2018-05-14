Anatoliy Platonov appointed director of Nyurba MPD

Today

Anatoliy Platonov was appointed director of ALROSA’s Nyurba mining and processing division. He has already been working in the company for 25 years and until now held the position of Chief Engineer of Aikhal Mining Division.Platonov’s vast experience and professionalism were recognized with different honorary government awards at different periods of his work.Vasiliy Kurnev, who until recently headed Nyurba MPD, leaves the company due to retirement.“We expect that Anatoliy Platonov will become a worthy substitute to Vasiliy Kurnev, who has been in the company for more than 30 years. Anatoliy Platonov has large production experience and he knows very well both modern mining technologies and the specifics of our company. This ensures continuity of management of such large production. As a new director of Nyurba MPD, Anatoliy Platonov has the tasks of further development of the production, implementation of innovations in production operations on all the targets, increasing the production and security levels,” said ALROSA’s CEO Sergey Ivanov.“The Head and stakeholders of the company are grateful for Vasiliy Kurnev’s commitment and contribution during his years of service and wish him good health and all the best.”Nyurba MPD is one of the most advanced mining and processing divisions of the company. It was established in 2000 and operates at Nakyn ore field in Yakutia. The division engages more than 1.5 thousand people. In 2017 the division produced 7.7 mn carats which accounts for 19% of the total amount of diamonds recovered by ALROSA.