Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Yesterday
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
Anatoliy Platonov appointed director of Nyurba MPD
Platonov’s vast experience and professionalism were recognized with different honorary government awards at different periods of his work.
Vasiliy Kurnev, who until recently headed Nyurba MPD, leaves the company due to retirement.
“We expect that Anatoliy Platonov will become a worthy substitute to Vasiliy Kurnev, who has been in the company for more than 30 years. Anatoliy Platonov has large production experience and he knows very well both modern mining technologies and the specifics of our company. This ensures continuity of management of such large production. As a new director of Nyurba MPD, Anatoliy Platonov has the tasks of further development of the production, implementation of innovations in production operations on all the targets, increasing the production and security levels,” said ALROSA’s CEO Sergey Ivanov.
“The Head and stakeholders of the company are grateful for Vasiliy Kurnev’s commitment and contribution during his years of service and wish him good health and all the best.”
Nyurba MPD is one of the most advanced mining and processing divisions of the company. It was established in 2000 and operates at Nakyn ore field in Yakutia. The division engages more than 1.5 thousand people. In 2017 the division produced 7.7 mn carats which accounts for 19% of the total amount of diamonds recovered by ALROSA.