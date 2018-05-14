ALROSA to launch its own diamond tracing system

Today

Image credit: ALROSA

ALROSA, the leader of the world diamond mining industry, is currently working on its own system to trace the origin of diamonds weighting more than 2 carats, according to Tass.“It is easier to begin with large diamonds. Now it is too difficult to try to apply the system for all the range of products. Probably, there will be no point of tracing the diamonds of 0.5-0.7 carats. We want to focus on diamonds weighting more than 2 carats – it is less time-consuming and added value is higher,” the agency quoted ALROSA’s CEO Sergey Ivanov as saying.The project is under development and the company will be able to announce it not earlier than in mid-autumn.The jewellery is expected to have tags with QR codes by means of which consumers will be able to trace the diamonds with their smartphones on every stage of the supply chain.