Zim to unbundle state diamond company

Today

The Zimbabwean government is working on a new diamond policy that will lead to the unbundling of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC) to allow more players in the sector, a local daily reports.

“I am sure you are aware that under the old administration, we banned seven or so companies, which were mining diamonds and we created one company,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted as saying by the Herald newspaper.

“We have now realised that one company has no capacity to deal with the exploitation of this mineral, so we are in the process, with the Minister of Mines (and Mining Development Winston Chitando).”

He said Chitando had been given a mandate by his cabinet to craft a new diamond policy which he was going to present today.

“Incorporated to that diamond policy is the view that the communities around where minerals of this nature – diamonds, platinum, lithium and so on -are found, must benefit. So that is going to come with legislation so that people around areas with minerals benefit,” said Mnangagwa.

Former president Robert Mugabe alleged in February 2016 that of the $15 billion realised since the start of mining in Marange, only $2 billion was channeled to the Treasury, while the rest was unaccounted for.

Harare then pushed out mining firms in Marange and established ZCDC in March 2016 to promote “transparency and stop smuggling”.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



