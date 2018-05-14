Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Yesterday
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
Zim to unbundle state diamond company
“I am sure you are aware that under the old administration, we banned seven or so companies, which were mining diamonds and we created one company,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted as saying by the Herald newspaper.
“We have now realised that one company has no capacity to deal with the exploitation of this mineral, so we are in the process, with the Minister of Mines (and Mining Development Winston Chitando).”
He said Chitando had been given a mandate by his cabinet to craft a new diamond policy which he was going to present today.
“Incorporated to that diamond policy is the view that the communities around where minerals of this nature – diamonds, platinum, lithium and so on -are found, must benefit. So that is going to come with legislation so that people around areas with minerals benefit,” said Mnangagwa.
Former president Robert Mugabe alleged in February 2016 that of the $15 billion realised since the start of mining in Marange, only $2 billion was channeled to the Treasury, while the rest was unaccounted for.
Harare then pushed out mining firms in Marange and established ZCDC in March 2016 to promote “transparency and stop smuggling”.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished