Tango sells 62 diamonds from SA mine at $1,022/ct

Today

Tango Mining said it sold 62 diamonds or 72.81 carats from its Oena mine in South Africa at an average price of $1,022.53 per carat.

It said in a statement that the sale included a 9.4 carat diamond that attracted $3,085 per carat.

Tango said diamond production from Oena, since acquisition, including production from both run of mine material and pan tailings, now totals 1,866 carats that had been sold at an average price of $1,117 per carat.

The South African government recently renewed the Oena diamond mining licence for a further nine years.

Oena was 8,800 hectares in size and covered a 4.8 kilometre (km) wide strip along a 15 km length of the lower Orange River, Northern Cape Province.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



