“Russkiye Samotsveti” diversifies its product range

Image credit: "Russkiye Samotsveti"

According to BusinessStat, the sales of jewelllery in Russia showed growth in 2013-2017 by 38% and only in 2015 they registered a decline. The growth of the market was due to the changes of product range policy and the strategy of its realization in the market. Following the loss of purchasing power in 2014, manufacturers started producing jewellery reducing its average weight and lowering the content of gold as well as using silver and other metals to cut prices.Silver has become industrial material over the past five years, while the demand of jewellery sector keeps going down, however, silver used for table-ware showed growth by 12% last year.Following the tendencies “Russkiye Samotsveti” had to diversify its product range by creating silver for children, which is now one of the most demanded and perspective branches in the market. Revenue generated by total sales of silver was up 37% in 2017, while silverware for children found a positive response among consumers, accounting for 7% of total sales.The silverware product range is quite wide: children’s tea spoons and forks decorated with colour enamel, silver sip-givers, mugs, cups with saucers. This year’s novelty is a baby rattle – a full-fledged functional toy made of 999 silver. There is clear clinical evidence that silver possesses strong anti-bacterial properties, has a positive effect on human immune system and doesn’t cause allergies.JSK “Russkiye Samotsveti” wants to develop further in this area. In the future the company expects that children’s silver will account for 10% of the total silverware sales.