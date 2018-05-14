Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Today
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
“Russkiye Samotsveti” diversifies its product range
Silver has become industrial material over the past five years, while the demand of jewellery sector keeps going down, however, silver used for table-ware showed growth by 12% last year.
Image credit: "Russkiye Samotsveti"
Following the tendencies “Russkiye Samotsveti” had to diversify its product range by creating silver for children, which is now one of the most demanded and perspective branches in the market. Revenue generated by total sales of silver was up 37% in 2017, while silverware for children found a positive response among consumers, accounting for 7% of total sales.
The silverware product range is quite wide: children’s tea spoons and forks decorated with colour enamel, silver sip-givers, mugs, cups with saucers. This year’s novelty is a baby rattle – a full-fledged functional toy made of 999 silver. There is clear clinical evidence that silver possesses strong anti-bacterial properties, has a positive effect on human immune system and doesn’t cause allergies.
JSK “Russkiye Samotsveti” wants to develop further in this area. In the future the company expects that children’s silver will account for 10% of the total silverware sales.
