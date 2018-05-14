De Beers increases diamond prices for third consecutive time – report

Today

Image credit: De Beers Group

De Beers has reportedly increased rough diamond prices by about 1 percent at its latest sight amid a record demand, Bloomberg reports citing sources privy to the sale.The diamond group’s two previous sights also registered gains of 1 percent to 2 percent.Bloomberg’s unnamed sources said that although the latest sight was still ongoing, total sales were likely to be between $530 million and $550 million.“The price gains weren’t uniform, with steeper gains for good-quality stones bigger than 1 carat,” the business news agency reports citing its sources.“Some smaller and lower-quality stones saw price cuts.”Diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky said recently that rough prices had so far this year jumped 3.4 percent.