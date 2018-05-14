SML rakes in $3 mln from latest Angola diamond sales

Today

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond said Angola’s Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), which it owns together with Endiama and Rosas & Petras, has sold 1,632 carats for $3 million, representing an average price per carat of $1,838.The parcel sold did not include the gem-quality 46 carat pink diamond or other large Special diamonds recovered recently from new Mining Block 4 at Lulo, it said.SML sold two parcels of Lulo alluvial diamonds in the first quarter weighing 6,242 carats for gross proceeds of $10.8 million, representing an average price per carat of $1,731.Lulo recovered 58 specials or diamonds weighing more than 10.8 carats in the first quarter, a 53 percent increase on the previous corresponding quarter.SML had cash of $13.1 million as at 31 March, and a diamond inventory of 3,047 carats, up 20 percent on the corresponding quarter.