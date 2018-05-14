Passengers of ALROSA Airline’s flight from St. Petersburg to Mirny continued their journey on a reserve plane

The passengers of ALROSA Airline, whose flight from St. Petersburg to Mirny was delayed on Sunday due to the failure of one engine on Boeing-737, flew along the route on a reserve plane, which arrived from Moscow.

The engine failed during the take-off of the aircraft. The crew acted competently in this situation and the take-off was interrupted. None of the 156 passengers on board suffered any injuries.

A commission has been set up to investigate the incident in team with the supervisory authorities and based on the results of this investigation it will establish the cause of the engine failure. The aircraft underwent the necessary maintenance before the flight. During its previous flights, the control devices of the aircraft and its crews did not record any deviations in the engine performance. The failed engine will be removed from the aircraft and sent for inspection and subsequent repairs.

ALROSA Airline will also carry out additional operations to check similar engines on other aircraft in service.





