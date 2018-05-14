Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
Passengers of ALROSA Airline’s flight from St. Petersburg to Mirny continued their journey on a reserve plane
The engine failed during the take-off of the aircraft. The crew acted competently in this situation and the take-off was interrupted. None of the 156 passengers on board suffered any injuries.
A commission has been set up to investigate the incident in team with the supervisory authorities and based on the results of this investigation it will establish the cause of the engine failure. The aircraft underwent the necessary maintenance before the flight. During its previous flights, the control devices of the aircraft and its crews did not record any deviations in the engine performance. The failed engine will be removed from the aircraft and sent for inspection and subsequent repairs.
ALROSA Airline will also carry out additional operations to check similar engines on other aircraft in service.