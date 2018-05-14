ZCDC to discuss security concerns with Marange community

The state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has called for an Indaba (meeting) to discuss the security situation in Marange as raised by the Marange community in a petition jointly submitted with the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) early March.

CNRG said the proposed June 2 meeting would also include key government ministries, especially in the security sector, which had a role in providing security in Marange.

ZCDC chief executive Moris Mpofu was said to have acknowledged three key demands made by CNRG, which comprise the removal of Marange from its placement under Protected Places and Areas Act, an end to the use of violence and torture as punishment to artisanal miners as well as tangible development in Marange.

“ZCDC officials said whilst item one falls within the purview of the government, the company is seriously looking into the items two and three, adding that ZCDC has put out a tender for private investigator to look into allegations of violence and torture by ZCDC security guards,” said CNRG.

“They also asked CNRG to come up with a proposal for improving security in Marange…”

CNRG said it was hoping the meeting would deliver the much needed relief to the people of Marange and provide a lasting solution to the security challenges in the area.

ZCDC produced 1-million carats of diamonds in the first four months of the year and was set to achieve its annual target of 3-million carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished