Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
ZCDC to discuss security concerns with Marange community
CNRG said the proposed June 2 meeting would also include key government ministries, especially in the security sector, which had a role in providing security in Marange.
ZCDC chief executive Moris Mpofu was said to have acknowledged three key demands made by CNRG, which comprise the removal of Marange from its placement under Protected Places and Areas Act, an end to the use of violence and torture as punishment to artisanal miners as well as tangible development in Marange.
“ZCDC officials said whilst item one falls within the purview of the government, the company is seriously looking into the items two and three, adding that ZCDC has put out a tender for private investigator to look into allegations of violence and torture by ZCDC security guards,” said CNRG.
“They also asked CNRG to come up with a proposal for improving security in Marange…”
CNRG said it was hoping the meeting would deliver the much needed relief to the people of Marange and provide a lasting solution to the security challenges in the area.
ZCDC produced 1-million carats of diamonds in the first four months of the year and was set to achieve its annual target of 3-million carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished