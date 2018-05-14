Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Global consumer demand for diamond jewellery jumps 2% to $82 bln – De Beers
Image credit: De Beers
The group said in its latest diamond insight report that the US was the main driver of growth for the fourth consecutive year demand for diamond jewellery increased four percent to $43 billion due to positive macroeconomics and strong consumer confidence.
It said a rise in self-purchase of diamond jewellery also lifted demand, representing 33 per cent of total US diamond jewellery pieces acquired in 2017.
Consumer demand in Mainland China, the world’s second largest consumer market for diamond jewellery, rose one percent in US dollars to $10 billion.
“People around the world are spending more on diamond jewellery than ever before and it’s encouraging to see consumers in the US, the world’s largest and most mature market, leading the way,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“While new designs and brand concepts played a key role in catching the consumer’s eye, it’s the timeless natural beauty, uniqueness and enduring value of diamonds that continues to resonate with people when looking to celebrate life’s special moments.”
However, demand for diamond jewellery in India, Japan and the Gulf registered single digit declines due to macro-economic factors, regulatory and exchange rate impacts.
De Beers said the outlook for 2018 demand growth remained positive in most of the main diamond consuming countries as a result of firm world economic prospects, positive consumer sentiment and continued investment from the diamond industry in category marketing.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished