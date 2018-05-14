India’s polished diamond exports for April up 14%

India’s export of cut & polished diamonds reached $2bn in the month of April 2018 as against exports worth $1.75 bn in April 2017, registering a growth of 14.04 percent, according to the provisional figures announced by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

Imports of rough diamonds for the month of April amounted to $1.52 bn , recording a decline of almost 12.96 percent, against rough imports of $ 1.74 bn in the same month in year 2017. In volume terms, rough diamonds imported was 1.54 mn carats in April 2018 compared to 1.69 mn carats in April 2017, recording a decline of 8.98 percent.

However the imports of cut & polished diamonds fell sharply by 38.16% from $ 184.95 mn in April 2017 to $ 114.37 mn in April 2018.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



