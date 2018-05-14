FCRF: Blue diamond prices rise in Q1 2018

Today

Image credit: fcresearch.org

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) announced recently that fancy color diamond prices showed stability in most categories in Q1 2018, with fancy blue diamond prices rising moderately.The Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) indicated an overall rise of 0.1% in Q1 2018 for fancy color diamonds across all sizes and saturations. Prices of blue fancy color diamonds increased by 1.0% in Q1 2018, with fancy intense and fancy vivid blues outperforming.During the same period, both yellow and pink fancy color diamond prices declined slightly by 0.1%. In comparison, in Q4 2017 the prices of yellow and pink declined by 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Most notably, in Q1 2018 the 2 carat vivid pink and blue diamond showed the highest rate of appreciation in their respective color categories.On a year-on-year basis, when compared to Q1 2017, the Fancy Color Diamond Index increased by 0.1%, with blue prices up 5.0% and yellow and pink prices down by 1.7% and 0.6%, respectively.