BSGR resumes diamond mining at Koidu, but not yet out of the woods

Today

Image credit: BSGR

BSG Resources, which is controlled by billionaire Beny Steinmetz’s family trust, has resumed diamond mining at the Koidu mine in Sierra Leone.Operations at the mine had been halted for about year following the Ebola epidemic, which left it in a huge debt.Bloomberg reports that BSGR had in the past year worked to bring the mine back to productivity as it had spent about $50 million to extend the life of the mine by converting it from an open pit to underground operation.The site was now expected to produce about 400,000 carats a year with a potential of lifting that to 650,000 carats.“We’ve injected additional resources. That was tough, that’s why we fell behind with creditors,” an adviser to Steinmetz, Dag Cramer, was quoted as saying.“This is the type of mining operation where you have to take the long-term view.”Diamonds from the mine sell for an average of about $300 a carat, according to Bloomberg.Meanwhile, Cramer said BSGR was still “not out of the woods” as there was need to increase production by expanding the operation and also pay back its debts, which are more than $100 million.“We’re trying to run this operation, meet all obligations, and make a return to equity holders. There is a new owner of the debt and they want to generate a profit. At the same time, they must appreciate that the equity owners also have skin in the game," he said.