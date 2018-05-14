Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
ALROSA representative elected as RJC Vice Chair
On May 17, Peter Karakchiev, ALROSA’s Head of International Relations, was elected as RJC’s Vice Chairman at its 2018 annual general meeting held in Moscow.
The RJC is an international standards setting and certification organization established in 2005 to promote customer confidence in the jewellery supply chain through certification against its Code of Practices (COP) standard. RJC members commit to and are independently audited against the COP which addresses human rights, labour rights, environmental impact, mining practices, product disclosure and many more important topics in the jewellery supply chain. ALROSA became a member of the RJC in 2016 and was granted a three-year COP certification in 2017 following a successful audit with an independent RJC accredited audit firm.
Today, the RJC comprises of over 1,100 member companies with over 9,000 facilities and over 460,000 employees covered under RJC certification worldwide. As a full member of ISEAL, RJC is committed to developing credible and effective standards and continually improving its systems through regular standards review processes with its members and multi-stakeholders. Currently its COP is under review and the new version is expected to be launched early 2019. The RJC will be introducing several important changes including an expansion of its material scope to include coloured gemstones and silver.
“We welcome the decision of the RJC membership to elect Peter Karakchiev as Vice Chairman of the Council. ALROSA’s representative in this position once again emphasizes ALROSA’s commitment to promoting responsible business practices in the industry and its readiness to take on the leading role in resolving industry-wide problems. We share the RJC values and are ready to assist the organization in its further development. ALROSA today is the only Russian company–member of the RJC. I hope that the annual meeting of the organization here in Moscow will draw the attention of our industry to the importance of responsible sourcing and social and environmental issues,” said ALROSA CEO Sergey IVANOV.
Peter Karakchiev joined ALROSA in April 2013, being promoted to the head of the Department in May 2015. He is also member of the WDC Board of Directors.