Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
ALROSA CEO meets the Chair of the Kimberley Process
At the business meeting, Ms. Hardeman and Mr. Ivanov discussed the agenda of the European Union's (EU) chairmanship in the KP in 2018, prospects of the further development of the KP and the improvement of the KP Certification Scheme. They brought up the ongoing reform of the organization including such areas as the establishment of a permanent KP Secretariat, the update of the Core Document and the strengthening of the Peer review mechanism. The position of the world diamond industry represented by the World Diamond Council (WDC) on these matters was formulated with ALROSA’s active participation. The parties also discussed countering the illegal penetration of synthetic diamonds to the market and setting distinction between the markets of rough diamonds and synthetic stones. During her trip, Ms. Hardeman also visited ALROSA facilities in Moscow.
Ms. Hilde Hardeman represents the EU, which is the Chair of the Kimberley Process this year. Under the KP rules, the chairmanship is rotated annually.
The Kimberley Process is a permanently active multinational conference aimed at excluding conflict diamonds from international trade channels. The Russian Federation joined the Kimberley Process in July 2000 and since then has been an active participant in its operations. The Ministry of Finance of Russia is the governing executive body in Russia that determines the country's policies within the KP.
ALROSA participates in KP's work as part of the WDC's delegation, the uniform representative of the industry with the Observer status. ALROSA has been a permanent member of the WDC's Board of Directors since the establishment of the organization in 2000.