ALROSA CEO meets the Chair of the Kimberley Process

Today

ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov held a business meeting with the Chair of the Kimberley Process (KP) Hilde Hardeman during her visit to Moscow.

At the business meeting, Ms. Hardeman and Mr. Ivanov discussed the agenda of the European Union's (EU) chairmanship in the KP in 2018, prospects of the further development of the KP and the improvement of the KP Certification Scheme. They brought up the ongoing reform of the organization including such areas as the establishment of a permanent KP Secretariat, the update of the Core Document and the strengthening of the Peer review mechanism. The position of the world diamond industry represented by the World Diamond Council (WDC) on these matters was formulated with ALROSA’s active participation. The parties also discussed countering the illegal penetration of synthetic diamonds to the market and setting distinction between the markets of rough diamonds and synthetic stones. During her trip, Ms. Hardeman also visited ALROSA facilities in Moscow.

Ms. Hilde Hardeman represents the EU, which is the Chair of the Kimberley Process this year. Under the KP rules, the chairmanship is rotated annually.

The Kimberley Process is a permanently active multinational conference aimed at excluding conflict diamonds from international trade channels. The Russian Federation joined the Kimberley Process in July 2000 and since then has been an active participant in its operations. The Ministry of Finance of Russia is the governing executive body in Russia that determines the country's policies within the KP.

ALROSA participates in KP's work as part of the WDC's delegation, the uniform representative of the industry with the Observer status. ALROSA has been a permanent member of the WDC's Board of Directors since the establishment of the organization in 2000.