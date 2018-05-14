Mountain Province Diamonds announced the appointment of Stuart Brown as incoming president and CEO

Today

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced Stuart Brown's appointment as the new President and Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 1, 2018.

Mr. Brown has over 25 years of experience in the diamond industry, where he has gained a wealth of experience across all aspects throughout the diamond pipeline from exploration, mine development and operations to the selling and marketing of diamonds. In 2006, after numerous roles within De Beers over a period of 14 years, Mr. Brown was appointed as the De Beers Group Chief Financial Officer. He held that position for over five years, and in 2010 was appointed joint acting CEO to run De Beers’ global activities in addition to his CFO duties. Since September 2013, Mr. Brown has been the CEO of publicly-listed Firestone Diamonds Plc, a diamond producer in Lesotho.

Jonathan Comerford, Mountain Province’s Non Executive Chairman, commented, “Stuart has incredible experience in the space, having held the highest positions in De Beers. He is also very familiar with the Gahcho Kué diamond mine and its team from his time with De Beers. Mountain Province is building a strong team to execute our strategy of exploration and mining extension, and we are confident that Stuart’s experience, both in De Beers and with Firestone, and his standing in the diamond industry will add substantial value to the Company.”

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is the world’s largest new diamond mine and projected to produce an average of 4.5 million carats a year over a 12-year mine life.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels