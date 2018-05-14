Login
Registration

Exclusive

Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear

Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...

14 may 2018

GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry

Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...

07 may 2018

Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers

De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...

03 may 2018

Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve

Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...

23 april 2018

James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year

Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...

16 april 2018

Mountain Province Diamonds announced the appointment of Stuart Brown as incoming president and CEO

Today
News

news_17052017_brown_jpeg.jpgMountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced Stuart Brown's appointment as the new President and Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 1, 2018.
Mr. Brown has over 25 years of experience in the diamond industry, where he has gained a wealth of experience across all aspects throughout the diamond pipeline from exploration, mine development and operations to the selling and marketing of diamonds.  In 2006, after numerous roles within De Beers over a period of 14 years, Mr. Brown was appointed as the De Beers Group Chief Financial Officer. He held that position for over five years, and in 2010 was appointed joint acting CEO to run De Beers’ global activities in addition to his CFO duties.  Since September 2013, Mr. Brown has been the CEO of publicly-listed Firestone Diamonds Plc, a diamond producer in Lesotho.  
Jonathan Comerford, Mountain Province’s Non Executive Chairman, commented, “Stuart has incredible experience in the space, having held the highest positions in De Beers. He is also very familiar with the Gahcho Kué diamond mine and its team from his time with De Beers. Mountain Province is building a strong team to execute our strategy of exploration and mining extension, and we are confident that Stuart’s experience, both in De Beers and with Firestone, and his standing in the diamond industry will add substantial value to the Company.”
Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is the world’s largest new diamond mine and projected to produce an average of 4.5 million carats a year over a 12-year mine life.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished