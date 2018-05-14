Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
KP Chair Ms Hilde Hardeman pays first official visit to India
During her two-day visit to the country on May 14-15, 2018, Mrs. Hardeman visited Delhi and Mumbai. In Delhi, she held a meeting with Manoj Dwivedi, Jt Sec, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India, who is also heading the KP Working Group on Reform and Review, and a GJEPC delegation led by Chairman Pramod Agrawal and ED, Sabyasachi Ray. India is also the current KP Vice-Chair, and will assume the position of Chair from January 1, 2019. They discussed various issues related to the work of the KP and the ongoing review process, and also various aspects of artisanal and alluvial mining particularly in Africa.
Subsequently, the team from EU also visited Mumbai to get a deeper understanding of the working of the Indian diamond and jewellery industry. They had a meeting with officials of the GJEPC who made a presentation on the growth and development of the Indian industry. Later, the EU team were taken around the BDB and shown a demonstration of the working of the synthetic diamond detection machines developed by the GII and used at the Diamond Detection and Research Centre (DDRC) on the premises. Visits were also organized to the Indian Institute of Gems & Jewellery (IIGJ) and a jewellery factory in SEEPZ.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished