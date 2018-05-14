Login
KP Chair Ms Hilde Hardeman pays first official visit to India

Today
The current Chair of the Kimberley Process (KP) Certification Scheme, Mrs. Hilde Hardeman, Director – Head of Service for Foreign Policy Instruments, European Union (EU) recently paid her first official visit to India after assuming office, according to a report in gjepc.org.

news_17052018_kpchair.png
Image credit: gjepc.org


During her two-day visit to the country on May 14-15, 2018, Mrs. Hardeman visited Delhi and Mumbai. In Delhi, she held a meeting with Manoj Dwivedi, Jt Sec, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India, who is also heading the KP Working Group on Reform and Review, and a GJEPC delegation led by Chairman  Pramod Agrawal and ED, Sabyasachi Ray. India is also the current KP Vice-Chair, and will assume the position of Chair from January 1, 2019. They discussed various issues related to the work of the KP and the ongoing review process, and also various aspects of artisanal and alluvial mining particularly in Africa.
Subsequently, the team from EU also visited Mumbai to get a deeper understanding of the working of the Indian diamond and jewellery industry. They had a meeting with officials of the GJEPC who made a presentation on the growth and development of the Indian industry. Later, the EU team were taken around the BDB and shown a demonstration of the working of the synthetic diamond detection machines developed by the GII and used at the Diamond Detection and Research Centre (DDRC) on the premises. Visits were also organized to the Indian Institute of Gems & Jewellery (IIGJ) and a jewellery factory in SEEPZ.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
