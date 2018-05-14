DRC working with DDI to improve artisanal miners’ working conditions, says WDC

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is currently working to improve the working conditions for artisanal miners within traceability standards proposed by the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), according to the World Diamond Council (WDC).

The council, which last week dispatched its acting president Stephane Fischler and executive director Marie-Chantal to meet with the country’s key stakeholders involved in the Kimberley Process (KP), said there was also need to involve the miners’ communities in further discussions on the future of diamond mining in the DRC.

The central African country now had 200,000 artisanal miners that were registered by the (DDI) with the support of the ministry of mines.

“The DRC government and mining agencies recognize the importance of working to formalise the artisanal miners and expressed commitment to improving traceability, for which their efforts merit recognition,” said Kaninda.

“Our discussions were extremely valuable and we look forward to continue building these relationships and participating in similar meetings with stakeholders in Angola later this summer.”

Meanwhile, Fischler said it was crucial to have the interpersonal interactions and hear the opinions of stakeholders as they work through the KP reform process.

“It is a process that requires time and discussions with both those that are impacted and those that implement the Kimberley Process in their countries,” he said.

“These productive discussions help us identify where progress is being made and where there remains room for necessary improvement.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished