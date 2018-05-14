Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
DRC working with DDI to improve artisanal miners’ working conditions, says WDC
The council, which last week dispatched its acting president Stephane Fischler and executive director Marie-Chantal to meet with the country’s key stakeholders involved in the Kimberley Process (KP), said there was also need to involve the miners’ communities in further discussions on the future of diamond mining in the DRC.
The central African country now had 200,000 artisanal miners that were registered by the (DDI) with the support of the ministry of mines.
“The DRC government and mining agencies recognize the importance of working to formalise the artisanal miners and expressed commitment to improving traceability, for which their efforts merit recognition,” said Kaninda.
“Our discussions were extremely valuable and we look forward to continue building these relationships and participating in similar meetings with stakeholders in Angola later this summer.”
Meanwhile, Fischler said it was crucial to have the interpersonal interactions and hear the opinions of stakeholders as they work through the KP reform process.
“It is a process that requires time and discussions with both those that are impacted and those that implement the Kimberley Process in their countries,” he said.
“These productive discussions help us identify where progress is being made and where there remains room for necessary improvement.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished