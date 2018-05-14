Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
ALROSA posts Q1 2018 financial results under IFRS
In Q1 2018, the Company's rough diamond sales grew by 43% qoq to 13.4 million carats amid a production decrease of 26% qoq. The growth was due to sales of around 6 million carats from company’s stocks.
ALROSA’s Q1 2018 revenue rose by 58% qoq to RUB 96 bn, driven by an improved product mix and higher average selling prices.
Q1 2018 EBITDA grew by 78% qoq to RUB 48 bn mainly driven by an upward trend in revenue and cost control initiatives.
The Company’s Q1 2018 net profit amounted to RUB 33.2 bn, up 2 times qoq.
Free cash flow rose 3.5 times qoq, reaching RUB 41.1 bn in Q1 2018. ALROSA’s net debt for the quarter fell 4.6 times to RUB 18.6 bn on the back of stronger free cash flow and proceeds from the sale of its gas assets.
“ALROSA's excellent financial performance in Q1 2018 is largely due to improved market conditions, which we were able to fully benefit from, and stringent cost control,” – said Sergey Ivanov, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Committee at ALROSA.