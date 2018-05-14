Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Russia’s “Mingeo Siberia 2018” to promote innovative projects to invest in junior mining projects
The 11th edition of “Mingeo Siberia 2018”, a Mining and Exploration Forum held on May 23-24 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, will serve as an international platform to discuss major issues in mining industry such as blockchain technologies, digital economy, new investment standards in junior mining projects.
Image credit: mingeoforum.ru
The annual event is meant to gather leading international and Russian representatives of mining and geological communities, who will cover current problems of mining, innovative ways of industry development, new investment programs in junior projects. During the event the executives and representatives of the sector will take part in a number of plenary meetings and panel discussions where they will address the current situation of the industry and suggest new strategies for its further development.
The first online platform, ensuring the support for junior diamond projects and enabling to create a unified international mining projects database, will be presented to the participants. It is planned that by 2020 more than a thousand real projects with a transparent tracking system will be registered in the database. The key focus of the platform will be the primary expert assessment of the leading international and Russian geologists.
By 2019 the service will be available for more than three thousand Russian and international miners, geologists and representatives of investment sector.
According to СRIRSCO's expert Grigoriy Malukhin, such platforms create healthier conditions to support geological projects for small and medium-sized businesses as well as the broad audience of investors.
Further information you can find at: http://www.mingeoforum.ru/programma/programma-2
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg