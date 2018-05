Russia’s “Mingeo Siberia 2018” to promote innovative projects to invest in junior mining projects

Yesterday

Image credit: mingeoforum.ru

The 11th edition of “Mingeo Siberia 2018”, a Mining and Exploration Forum held on May 23-24 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, will serve as an international platform to discuss major issues in mining industry such as blockchain technologies, digital economy, new investment standards in junior mining projects.The annual event is meant to gather leading international and Russian representatives of mining and geological communities, who will cover current problems of mining, innovative ways of industry development, new investment programs in junior projects. During the event the executives and representatives of the sector will take part in a number of plenary meetings and panel discussions where they will address the current situation of the industry and suggest new strategies for its further development.The first online platform, ensuring the support for junior diamond projects and enabling to create a unified international mining projects database, will be presented to the participants. It is planned that by 2020 more than a thousand real projects with a transparent tracking system will be registered in the database. The key focus of the platform will be the primary expert assessment of the leading international and Russian geologists.By 2019 the service will be available for more than three thousand Russian and international miners, geologists and representatives of investment sector.According to СRIRSCO's expert Grigoriy Malukhin, such platforms create healthier conditions to support geological projects for small and medium-sized businesses as well as the broad audience of investors.Further information you can find at: http://www.mingeoforum.ru/programma/programma-2