Zim diamond, platinum miners want 51/49 ownership threshold scrapped

Yesterday

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe said it is lobbying the government to scrape the 51/49 percent shareholding structure in the diamond and platinum sectors.

Zimbabwe amended its unpopular empowerment law to cap majority ownership by state-owned firms to only diamond and platinum mines.

"We are engaging the government, our view is that these (platinum and diamond) are capital intensive industries and by their nature require lots of money and for us to leave platinum and diamond on the 51-49 percent we think it should be revised in line with other metals," chamber president Batirai Manhando was quoted as saying by New Zimbabwe.com.

He said these mining sectors should be opened up to allow for more capital injection.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Chinese investors during his recent visit to the Asian country last month that Harare was working on a new diamond and platinum mining policy to replace the 51/49 percent threshold.

The Indigenisation and Econmic Empowerment Act was designed to increase black Zimbabweans' share of the economy but were opaque and open to abuse, to the detriment of foreign investor confidence.

Mnangagwa was seeking to re-boot the economy that crumbled under the long rule of Robert Mugabe, who was forced to resign last November in a bloodless coup.

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) produced 1-million carats of diamonds in the first four months of the year and was set to achieve its annual target of 3-million carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished