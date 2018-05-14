Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Zim diamond, platinum miners want 51/49 ownership threshold scrapped
Zimbabwe amended its unpopular empowerment law to cap majority ownership by state-owned firms to only diamond and platinum mines.
"We are engaging the government, our view is that these (platinum and diamond) are capital intensive industries and by their nature require lots of money and for us to leave platinum and diamond on the 51-49 percent we think it should be revised in line with other metals," chamber president Batirai Manhando was quoted as saying by New Zimbabwe.com.
He said these mining sectors should be opened up to allow for more capital injection.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Chinese investors during his recent visit to the Asian country last month that Harare was working on a new diamond and platinum mining policy to replace the 51/49 percent threshold.
The Indigenisation and Econmic Empowerment Act was designed to increase black Zimbabweans' share of the economy but were opaque and open to abuse, to the detriment of foreign investor confidence.
Mnangagwa was seeking to re-boot the economy that crumbled under the long rule of Robert Mugabe, who was forced to resign last November in a bloodless coup.
State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) produced 1-million carats of diamonds in the first four months of the year and was set to achieve its annual target of 3-million carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished