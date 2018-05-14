Login
Botswana leader wants new long-term diamond sales deal with De Beers – report

Yesterday
News

Botswana’s new president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, wants a new long-term diamond sales deal with De Beers when the current 10-year deal expires in 2020, according to Bloomberg.
“We have had a wonderful relationship with De Beers and we expect that relationship to be even more cemented,” he was quoted as saying in an interview Monday.

news_16052018_debeers.png
Image credit: De Beers Group


“There is a way of actually achieving a win-win for both, and that’s what we desire.”
Masisi said preparations for the talks with De Beers had reached an advanced stage, but could not provide details of his government’s proposals or whether it wanted to raise its stake in the diamond company.
He said the new deal may differ from the previous one as the circumstances and operating environment had changed.
“The whole value proposition of beneficiation of diamonds revolves around jobs, the diversification of the economy,” Masisi said.
“Why take them far away? So the very things that cause them to be processed elsewhere, we want to get to the underlying reasons for that, the attractions and bring them to Gaborone.”
Botswana was the world’s biggest diamond producer after Russia, and most of its gems are mined by Debswana, a 50-50 joint venture between the government and De Beers.
Debswana’s production increased by 11 percent to 22.7 million carats in 2017 from 20.5 million carats in 2016.
Botswana had a 15 percent stake in De Beers, while the rest belonged to Anglo American.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

