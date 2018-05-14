Forevermark launched at Kirtilals in Kochi

Yesterday

Image credit: Forevermark

Kirtilals, a highly reputed jewellery retailer and manufacturer in South India has strengthened its association with Forevermark by launching the brand at its jewellery store in Kochi.Celebrating this partnership, Suraj Shantakumar, Director – Business Strategy, Kirtilals said, “We are extremely honoured and humbled to have been partners with Forevermark over the years at various locations across South India. We pride ourselves in providing the purest form of jewellery and with Forevermark’s assurance through a certified grading report we are able to deliver our promise to our customers. We look forward to offering our patrons in Kochi the best there is in diamond jewellery.”Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India said, “Kirtilals has been our trusted partners for over 6 years and we are delighted to associate with them yet again as we launch this jewellery store in Kochi. It is a partnership that we have cherished and we look forward to a long-standing relationship with them.”At the Kirtilals store, Forevermark has created a black room enclosure where a 7-carat Forevermark diamond is on display. A special laser light is passed through the centre of this spectacular diamond to showcase its brilliance.