Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Forevermark launched at Kirtilals in Kochi
Image credit: Forevermark
Celebrating this partnership, Suraj Shantakumar, Director – Business Strategy, Kirtilals said, “We are extremely honoured and humbled to have been partners with Forevermark over the years at various locations across South India. We pride ourselves in providing the purest form of jewellery and with Forevermark’s assurance through a certified grading report we are able to deliver our promise to our customers. We look forward to offering our patrons in Kochi the best there is in diamond jewellery.”
Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India said, “Kirtilals has been our trusted partners for over 6 years and we are delighted to associate with them yet again as we launch this jewellery store in Kochi. It is a partnership that we have cherished and we look forward to a long-standing relationship with them.”
At the Kirtilals store, Forevermark has created a black room enclosure where a 7-carat Forevermark diamond is on display. A special laser light is passed through the centre of this spectacular diamond to showcase its brilliance.
