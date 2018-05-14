Zim Parly speaker vetoes probing of Mugabe over Marange diamonds

15 may 2018

The speaker of Zimbabwe’s National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has reportedly vetoed the decision to summon former president Robert Mugabe to appear before a mines and energy parliamentary portfolio committee investigating the looting and loss of diamond revenue.

Mugabe claimed in 2016 that Zimbabwe treasury received only $2 billion from the $15 billion realised in diamond revenues through corrupt cartels.

"As a committee, we resolved that Mugabe should be summoned to explain himself. We recommended to the administrators of Parliament that they wrote a letter inviting Mugabe to appear before the committee, but it now seems the letter was never written,” an unnamed committee member was quoted as saying by NewsDay.

"We have heard that, instead, the speaker (Mudenda) had advised against the move to summon Mugabe. Mudenda is said to have had reservations and the matter seems to have died a natural death on his desk."

Committee chairperson Temba Mliswa said last week that the clerk of parliament had not written to Mugabe to invite him to appear before it.

The committee had already interviewed former Marange mining executives, ministers, police and intelligence chiefs.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished