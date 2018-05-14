Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Firestone Diamonds appoints new CEO
Image credit: Firestone Diamonds
Bosma, who previously worked for De Beers, joined Firestone in 2014 as the mineral resources manager on the project team and was in 2016 appointed general manager of Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho.
“The board, in its succession planning, has been impressed with Paul's role as general manager of Liqhobong, while his significant experience in the diamond sector as well as a deep understanding of capital markets make him the ideal candidate to become the new CEO,” said company non-executive chairperson Lucio Genovese.
“...Stuart joined just under five years ago, with the mandate to lead the financing and construction which subsequently put Firestone into the elite group of producing diamond companies. We wish him every success for the future."
Meanwhile, Brown said Firestone was well placed to realise its full potential under Bosma's leadership.
“I feel confident that Paul knows the Liqhobong mine better than anyone and has been instrumental in delivering the mine performance within budget, and continuing Firestone's remarkable zero lost time injury record since project commencement in July 2014,” he said.
Firestone, which commenced commercial production at Liqhobong on 1 July 2017, said last March that it recovered 379,716 carats in the first half of its 2018 year ended 31 December 2017.
The stones recovered included a 134-carat gem-quality light yellow diamond.
The company also said last month that it sold 217,380 carats from Liqhobong mine in the third quarter of its 2018 financial year compared with 156,942 carats recovered in the second quarter.
The sales achieved an average value of $81 per carat yielding proceeds of $17.6 million from the previous quarter’s $12.5 million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished