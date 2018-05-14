The Belgian “carat tax” exceeds expectations

15 may 2018

The taxes imposed on Belgian diamond dealers yielded 68.4 mn euros last year, as compared to the government's forecast of 50 mn euros in 2017 and to the country’s revenue of 51.2 mn euros in 2016, reports Le Soir.be.

Belgian Minister of Finance Johan Van Overtveldt said that the amount could still see the rise as the numbers concerned only advance payments.

The diamond dealers payed the normal tax of 33.99% in 2017 and only 0.55% to 2.1% on their revenues, depending on the number of taxes they could deduce.

Before the taxes were imposed, the industry had paid only about 20 mn euros to the tax administration of the country.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

