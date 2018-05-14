Titan Q4 profit soars 70.86%

15 may 2018

Titan Co Ltd’s net profit soared 70.86% as the watches business division recorded its highest-ever profit, even as the jewellery segment continued to be the major driving force behind the company’s overall growth rates.Consolidated net profit at the company grew to $45.76 mn during the fourth quarter of 2017-18, up from $26.78 mn a year ago. Revenue grew 11.7% to $ 620.148 year-over-year.“The Company achieved excellent top-line and bottom line growth in the jewellery and watches business. The jewellery business scaled new heights in terms of revenue growth and profitability. The business gained from tailwinds provided by regulatory developments like GST,” Bhaskar Bhat, managing director of Titan.Jewellery accounted for over 80% of Titan’s total revenue in 2017-18. Titan – with its Tata Group backing - has since been listed by analysts as the jewellery company that stands to gain the most from the ensuing chaos in the sector, in the organised as well as the unorganised space. Profits at Titan’s jewellery segment jumped 60% to $ 63.835 mn during the January-March quarter. Revenue from the sales of jewellery, mainly sold under its Tanishq brand, grew 13.6% to $ 444.24 mn.