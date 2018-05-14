Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Titan Q4 profit soars 70.86%
“The Company achieved excellent top-line and bottom line growth in the jewellery and watches business. The jewellery business scaled new heights in terms of revenue growth and profitability. The business gained from tailwinds provided by regulatory developments like GST,” Bhaskar Bhat, managing director of Titan.
Jewellery accounted for over 80% of Titan’s total revenue in 2017-18. Titan – with its Tata Group backing - has since been listed by analysts as the jewellery company that stands to gain the most from the ensuing chaos in the sector, in the organised as well as the unorganised space. Profits at Titan’s jewellery segment jumped 60% to $ 63.835 mn during the January-March quarter. Revenue from the sales of jewellery, mainly sold under its Tanishq brand, grew 13.6% to $ 444.24 mn.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished