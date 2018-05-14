Carats.io raises $1.6 mn in first financing round

15 may 2018

Carats.io has raised $1.6 mn in its first funding round led by Net Capital Ventures. The company is issuing the first digital coin backed by diamonds.





Image credit: Carats.io





According to CEO Avishai Shoushan, Carats.io is creating the first-ever viable secondary market for diamond commerce, combining the stability of diamonds with the liquidity of cryptocurrency. “We are bringing diamonds – the world’s most precious commodity – to financial markets as a safe, transparent and liquid financial asset,” he said.

CARAT tokens are 100% redeemable for diamonds because they are backed by real, certified diamonds. The company has created the Diamond Pricing Algorithm (DPA) which compares individual diamond grades to daily market conditions, based on not less than 14 diamond parameters. It has been deployed so far on over $11 bn worth of diamonds. It has also created the Get-Diamond Index (GDX), the first diamond market index of its kind, based on the daily diamond trading data within the IDE.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

