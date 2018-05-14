Exclusive
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Zimnisky: Hard to protect lab-diamond price as production methods, economics improve
Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst and consultant, said it will be very difficult for the lab-diamond manufactures to protect price as production processes and economics improve. He told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
23 april 2018
James Campbell: Scoping study results for SA’s Thorny River due mid-year
Botswana Diamonds appeared to have expended most of its energy and resources last year on the new Thorny River project in South Africa as its Sunland Minerals joint venture with Alrosa, in Botswana takes long to find diamonds despite significant effort...
16 april 2018
Sergey Takhiev to take the helm of ALROSA corporate finance
Prior to joining ALROSA, Sergey was Director of Investor Relations at NLMK Group, global steel company. His team’s efforts were recognized as the best in class among public companies in the global metals and mining sector.
Sergey Takhiev studied Financial Management at the Academy of National Economy, and he is a graduate from INSEAD (France). Sergey has over 13 years of experience in metals and mining sector.
Alexey Philippovskiy, ALROSA Chief Financial Officer:
“In his new role, Sergey Takhiev will be responsible for attaining a fair valuation of the company, improving its information transparency, building dialogue with the finance community, investors, credit rating agencies, as well as management of the long-term financing. Sergey’s experience in the global public company will help to deliver successful implementation of ALROSA’s corporate finance strategy.”