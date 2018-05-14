Sergey Takhiev to take the helm of ALROSA corporate finance

14 may 2018

Sergey Takhiev appointed Head of Corporate Finance of ALROSA.

Prior to joining ALROSA, Sergey was Director of Investor Relations at NLMK Group, global steel company. His team’s efforts were recognized as the best in class among public companies in the global metals and mining sector.

Sergey Takhiev studied Financial Management at the Academy of National Economy, and he is a graduate from INSEAD (France). Sergey has over 13 years of experience in metals and mining sector.

Alexey Philippovskiy, ALROSA Chief Financial Officer:

“In his new role, Sergey Takhiev will be responsible for attaining a fair valuation of the company, improving its information transparency, building dialogue with the finance community, investors, credit rating agencies, as well as management of the long-term financing. Sergey’s experience in the global public company will help to deliver successful implementation of ALROSA’s corporate finance strategy.”